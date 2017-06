* India's 10-year benchmark bond yields could open higher after local media quote RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao as saying RBI "can't kill inflation without sacrificing growth," as per a quote carried by Mint newspaper. * Subbarao was giving a speech in Hyderabad on Thursday. * Traders say the comments, though a reiteration of his previous stance, cast some doubt about whether the RBI will cut the repo rate by 25 basis points on Monday, as had been widely expected. * Subbarao's comments come after May headline inflation remained high, though core inflation came in below 5 percent. * The 10-year yield closed at 8.33 percent on Thursday, its first rise in four sessions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)