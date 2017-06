* India's main stock index rise 0.66 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index gains 0.7 percent. * Domestic indexes tracking higher global shares on news that major central banks plan to take coordinated action to stabilise markets should Greek elections result in turmoil. * At home, investors to focus on RBI policy decision on Monday, with continued expectations for a 25 bps rate cut. * ICICI Bank rises 1.7 percent, while HDFC Bank adds 0.6 percent (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)