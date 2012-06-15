* India's main stock index extend gains to 0.95
percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index adds 1
percent.
* Banks lead gainers ahead of the RBI's policy decision on
Monday as traders bet the central bank could deliver a cut in
the repo rate to bolster growth, while also cutting the cash
reserve ratio to ease tight liquidity.
* ICICI Bank gains 2.9 percent, while HDFC Bank
gains 1.6 percent.
* Property shares also gain; DLF up 1.2 percent.
* Tata Motors shares extend gains to 4.5 percent,
after global sales rose 12 percent in May
* Improved global backdrop helps, as major central banks plan to
take coordinated action to stabilise markets should Greek
elections result in turmoil.
