* India's main stock index extend gains to 0.95 percent, while the broader 50-share NSE index adds 1 percent. * Banks lead gainers ahead of the RBI's policy decision on Monday as traders bet the central bank could deliver a cut in the repo rate to bolster growth, while also cutting the cash reserve ratio to ease tight liquidity. * ICICI Bank gains 2.9 percent, while HDFC Bank gains 1.6 percent. * Property shares also gain; DLF up 1.2 percent. * Tata Motors shares extend gains to 4.5 percent, after global sales rose 12 percent in May * Improved global backdrop helps, as major central banks plan to take coordinated action to stabilise markets should Greek elections result in turmoil. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)