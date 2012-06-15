* Morgan Stanley says India's Larsen & Toubro share
prices "will fall in absolute terms over the next 60 days."
* Investment bank says the recent rally in shares of the Indian
engineering conglomerate -- up 10.6 percent so far this month --
has made short-term valuations "much less compelling."
* Morgan Stanley adds L&T's earnings guidance is at risk from
slowing economy and sees downside risks to estimated fiscal
2013-14 revenues.
* Morgan Stanley maintains L&T at "equal-weight."
* L&T shares last up 2 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)