* Morgan Stanley says India's Larsen & Toubro share prices "will fall in absolute terms over the next 60 days." * Investment bank says the recent rally in shares of the Indian engineering conglomerate -- up 10.6 percent so far this month -- has made short-term valuations "much less compelling." * Morgan Stanley adds L&T's earnings guidance is at risk from slowing economy and sees downside risks to estimated fiscal 2013-14 revenues. * Morgan Stanley maintains L&T at "equal-weight." * L&T shares last up 2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)