* India's one-year OIS rate rises 1 basis point to 7.55 percent from previous close, while the five-year rate gains 1 bp to 7.15 percent. * Swap rates had risen initially on RBI Governor comments that inflation cannot be controlled without sacrificing growth in the near-term. * Traders on hold for RBI policy decision on Monday. After data on Thursday showed accelerating inflation, most now only expect a 25 bps rate cut, while views are mixed on the CRR front. * One-month OIS stays at 7.75 percent, a quarter percentage point below the repo rate. * The Greece election results due early Monday India time will also be key for direction, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)