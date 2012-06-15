* Indian cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent for three-day
loans, marginally higher than 7.95/8.00 percent close on
Thursday for one-day borrowing.
* Dealers on hold for RBI's monetary decision. Most analysts
expect a cut of 25 basis points in the repo rate, views split on
a cut in the cash reserve ratio.
* Economists say a repo rate cut may be less effective given
tight liquidity conditions.
* Repo borrowings from central bank easing, stand at 545.90
billion rupees in first auction on Friday, below 1 trillion
rupee mark. Second repo auction of reporting fortnight due later
in the session.
* ICICI Securities Primary Dealership says a 25 bps cut in CRR
plus an unequivocal signal on liquidity may help improve policy
transmission.
* I-Sec PD says plausible that RBI continues to use OMOs to
manage liquidity conditions through fiscal first half.
* Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading
platform were at 146.34 billion rupees at a weighted average
rate of 8.04 percent.
* Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 193.85 billion rupees
at a weighted average rate of 7.06 percent.
