* Indian cash rate at 8.00/8.10 percent for three-day loans, marginally higher than 7.95/8.00 percent close on Thursday for one-day borrowing. * Dealers on hold for RBI's monetary decision. Most analysts expect a cut of 25 basis points in the repo rate, views split on a cut in the cash reserve ratio. * Economists say a repo rate cut may be less effective given tight liquidity conditions. * Repo borrowings from central bank easing, stand at 545.90 billion rupees in first auction on Friday, below 1 trillion rupee mark. Second repo auction of reporting fortnight due later in the session. * ICICI Securities Primary Dealership says a 25 bps cut in CRR plus an unequivocal signal on liquidity may help improve policy transmission. * I-Sec PD says plausible that RBI continues to use OMOs to manage liquidity conditions through fiscal first half. * Total volumes on the central bank's electronic trading platform were at 146.34 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.04 percent. * Total volumes in the CBLO market was at 193.85 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.06 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)