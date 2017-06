MUMBAI, June 15 * USD/INR trading at 55.67/68, near the day's lows, tracking higher domestic stocks and a rally in global risk assets. The pair closed at 55.80/81 on Thursday. * Traders see spot USD/INR in tight range ahead of Greece elections, RBI policy decision, and Federal Reserve meeting next week. * Euro hovering below three-week highs on expectations global central banks will step in to counter any adverse fallout from Sunday's election in Greece. * India's benchmark BSE index up 1.4 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)