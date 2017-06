* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield up 2 bps at 8.35 percent, but off session's high of 8.37 percent. * Traders say some investors trimming positions ahead of RBI policy decision on Monday after central bank governor comments on growth vs inflation. * "You can't control inflation without sacrificing some growth," RBI's Duvvuri Subbarao said in a speech in Hyderabad on Thursday. "So the message we try to convey is that this short term sacrifice of growth is a small price to pay for bringing down inflation, so that in medium term your growth is secure." * 10-year yield seen in 8.32-8.38 percent range until the policy review. Outcome of Greek elections, due early Monday India time, also key. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)