* Indian stocks head for key week: to start with Greek election
results on Sunday, followed by RBI policy decision on Monday,
and then a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that ends on
Wednesday.
* Stock traders optimistic about aggressive action, say markets
have priced in at least a 25 bps cut in the repo rate, as well
as a joint cut in the cash reserve ratio from the RBI.
* NSE's bank index has gained 6.6 percent this month
vs 4.4 percent gain in broader NSE index.
* The optimism about RBI leaves stocks exposed for a sell-off
should the central bank take no action at all: traders say NSE
could quickly fall to 4,600-4,800 from 5,139.05 close on Friday.
* Traders also eyeing long-awaited ruling from the Competition
Commision of India on whether to fine cement sector over
cartelisation charges.
