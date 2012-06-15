* Indian stocks head for key week: to start with Greek election results on Sunday, followed by RBI policy decision on Monday, and then a two-day Federal Reserve meeting that ends on Wednesday. * Stock traders optimistic about aggressive action, say markets have priced in at least a 25 bps cut in the repo rate, as well as a joint cut in the cash reserve ratio from the RBI. * NSE's bank index has gained 6.6 percent this month vs 4.4 percent gain in broader NSE index. * The optimism about RBI leaves stocks exposed for a sell-off should the central bank take no action at all: traders say NSE could quickly fall to 4,600-4,800 from 5,139.05 close on Friday. * Traders also eyeing long-awaited ruling from the Competition Commision of India on whether to fine cement sector over cartelisation charges. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)