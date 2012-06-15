* RBS upgrade Idea Cellular to "buy" from "hold" and raises target price to 92 rupees from 86 rupees saying EBITDA growth profile for fiscal years 2012-14 "exceed that of its peers." * RBS also predicts a decline in churn rates and improved network utilisation. * Investment bank adds regulatory risks from the potential pricing for spectrum acution remains, but says expects the government to "water down" the pricing proposed by a regulatory body that had worried the sector. * Shares in Idea Cellular rose 0.13 percent to end at 76.95 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)