* RBS upgrade Idea Cellular to "buy" from
"hold" and raises target price to 92 rupees from 86 rupees
saying EBITDA growth profile for fiscal years 2012-14 "exceed
that of its peers."
* RBS also predicts a decline in churn rates and improved
network utilisation.
* Investment bank adds regulatory risks from the potential
pricing for spectrum acution remains, but says expects the
government to "water down" the pricing proposed by a regulatory
body that had worried the sector.
* Shares in Idea Cellular rose 0.13 percent to end at 76.95
rupees.
