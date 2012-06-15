WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
June 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 102.615
Payment Date June 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct selling, M&U 0.225 pct)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 3.55 billion
Norwegian crown when fungible
ISIN XS0552381385
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.