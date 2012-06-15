Jun 15Port conditions of Kakinada as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV NAVADHENU PUYVAST UREA 11/06 11/06 18/06 nil 47,565 nil n.a. 2) MV MADINIK INTEROCN MOP 11/06 11/06 16/06 nil 32,209 nil n.a. 3) MV YU FENG 6 JAMES EDIBLE OIL 14/06 14/06 16/06 nil 5,800 nil n.a. 4) MT GLOBAL VIKA INTEROCN EDIBLE OIL 14/06 14/06 15/06 nil 2,940 nil n.a. 5) MV PACIFIC FIGHTERPUYVAST GB 14/06 14/06 21/06 28,000 nil nil n.a. 6) MV AGRIA BOTHRA COAL 15/06 15/06 18/06 nil 54,917 nil n.a. 7) MT TITAN GLORY SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL 15/06 15/06 16/06 nil 2,040 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT AU ARIES SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 4,379 nil 13/06 --- 2) MV KING FAITH VIKING GB 19,000 nil nil 13/06 --- 3) MT FPMC INTEROCN GAS OIL nil 87,961 nil 08/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV ZHONG SHAN PUYVAST GB 22,500 nil nil 17/06 2) MT UBT FJORD JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 7,451 nil 16/06 3) MT ALMARONA GAC AMMONIA nil 7,350 nil 18/06 4) MT SONGA EAGLE JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 8,000 nil 18/06 5) MV MAPLE RUBY GLORY COAL nil 55,000 nil 18/06 6) MV EASTERN SUN ORISSA GB 21,000 nil nil 18/06 7) MV SPLENDOR SAI BENTONITE 6,500 nil nil 19/06 8) MT GEM OF DAHEJ ATLANTIC SUL ACID nil 2,320 nil 19/06 9) MV GOA JBM MOP nil 10,400 nil 19/06 10) MV KOHINOOR JBM CP COKE nil 25,000 nil 22/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL