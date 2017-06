* USD/INR likely lower in line with gains in risk assets after Greece's election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties. Pair last closed at 55.39/40. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.68 as against NY close of 55.80-85. * Asian stocks showing robust gains with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 1.8 percent. Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.9 percent. * Euro hit a one-month high against the U.S. dollar on Monday. * RBI rate decision awaited at 0530GMT with an aggressive monetary easing likely to fuel gains in rupee via stocks. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)