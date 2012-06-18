* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index on Singapore Exchange rises 0.75 percent while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan gains 1.82 percent. * Traders will eye outcome of The Central Bank's monetary policy meeting later in the day, expectations are repo rate by only 25 basis points, with perhaps a cut of the cash reserve ratio also in the mix, but not as aggressively as some investors had initially hoped. * Asian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Monday after Greece's election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 3.4 billion rupees on Friday, when the benchmark BSE index closed up 1.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)