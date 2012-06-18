* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index on
Singapore Exchange rises 0.75 percent while the MSCI
Asia ex-Japan gains 1.82 percent.
* Traders will eye outcome of The Central Bank's monetary policy
meeting later in the day, expectations are repo rate by only 25
basis points, with perhaps a cut of the cash reserve ratio also
in the mix, but not as aggressively as some investors had
initially hoped.
* Asian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Monday after Greece's
election delivered a slim parliamentary majority to pro-bailout
parties, a result seen as crucial to European leaders' efforts
to hold the euro together.
* Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were
buyers of stocks worth 3.4 billion rupees on Friday, when the
benchmark BSE index closed up 1.6 percent.
