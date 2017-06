* India 1-year OIS down 3 bps at 7.54 percent, while the longer-end 5-year rate falls 1 bp at 7.15 percent. * Dealers say market awaiting RBI's rate decision due at around 0530 GMT, with a 25 bps repo cut largely factored in and views split on a cut in the cash reserve ratio. [ID:ID:nL3E8HC8IS] * The 1-yr swap rate has dropped nearly 40 bps since data on May 31 showed Jan-March GDP fell to a nine-year low. * Traders add RBI's stance on liquidity will be closely watched; measures to enhance cash conditions to spur more receiving in near-end. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)