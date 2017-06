* Shares in India's aviation companies rose after state-run oil marketing companies slashed jet fuel prices by 5 percent, following the slump in crude prices. * Shares in Jet Airways India rise 2.5 percent, Spicejet gains 2.5 percent and Kingfisher Airlines gains 1 percent. * India's civil aviation ministry on June 4 had also proposed slashing state taxes on jet fuel, but that has not been implemented. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)