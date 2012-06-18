* Indian banks, automobile and property stocks rise ahead of
RBI's policy decision.
* Investors expect at least a 25 bps cut in the repo rate, with
perhaps a cut of the cash reserve ratio also in the mix.
* Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index
, gains 1.1 percent after rallying 6.6 percent this
month as of Friday's close
* ICICI Bank shares up 1.4 percent, State Bank of
India rises 2 percent.
* Tata Motors gained 2.6 percent, while Bajaj Auto
advances 1.4 percent. Lower interest rates would lower
financing costs for vehicle purchases.
* India's biggest property company DLF gains 1.4
percent.
* For Reuters live coverage on RBI policy, double click: r.reuters.com/bat58r
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)