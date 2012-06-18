* Indian banks, automobile and property stocks rise ahead of RBI's policy decision. * Investors expect at least a 25 bps cut in the repo rate, with perhaps a cut of the cash reserve ratio also in the mix. * Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , gains 1.1 percent after rallying 6.6 percent this month as of Friday's close * ICICI Bank shares up 1.4 percent, State Bank of India rises 2 percent. * Tata Motors gained 2.6 percent, while Bajaj Auto advances 1.4 percent. Lower interest rates would lower financing costs for vehicle purchases. * India's biggest property company DLF gains 1.4 percent. * For Reuters live coverage on RBI policy, double click: r.reuters.com/bat58r (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)