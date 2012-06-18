* Indian banks shares slump after the RBI leaves both the repo
rate and the cash reserve ratio unchanged.
* However, traders say RBI assurances it would continue bond
purchases via open market operations when warranted help ease
some of the worries about liquidity in the financial system.
* "One positive for the bank shares is that RBI is continuing
its OMOs, and we believe there is large scope of around 1.7 o 2
trillion (rupees) more of OMOs to come this financial year,"
says Vaibhav Agrawal, vice president of research for banking at
Angel Broking.
* "That will keep the upside to bond yields restricted," Agrawal
adds.
* Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index
, is down 2.8 percent. It was up 1.32 percent before
the RBI announcement and had gained 6.6 percent this month as of
Friday's close.
* State Bank of India fell 3.4 percent, while private
lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are down
about 2.8 percent each.
