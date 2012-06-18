* Indian banks shares slump after the RBI leaves both the repo rate and the cash reserve ratio unchanged. * However, traders say RBI assurances it would continue bond purchases via open market operations when warranted help ease some of the worries about liquidity in the financial system. * "One positive for the bank shares is that RBI is continuing its OMOs, and we believe there is large scope of around 1.7 o 2 trillion (rupees) more of OMOs to come this financial year," says Vaibhav Agrawal, vice president of research for banking at Angel Broking. * "That will keep the upside to bond yields restricted," Agrawal adds. * Banking shares, as measured by the NSE banking index , is down 2.8 percent. It was up 1.32 percent before the RBI announcement and had gained 6.6 percent this month as of Friday's close. * State Bank of India fell 3.4 percent, while private lenders ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are down about 2.8 percent each. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuter .com)