* USD/INR rises further to 55.83/84 on the back of sharp falls in domestic stocks after RBI disappoints by leaving interest rates unchanged, and as euro reverses earlier gains despite slim majority won by pro-bailout parties in Greece elections. * Spanish financial assets fall as worries return about the country's fiscal and banking problems. * Traders expect the rupee to touch below 56 per dollar if the euro continues to fall. * For Reuters live coverage, double click: r.reuters.com/bat58r (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)