* Tata Group companies Tinplate Company of India and Tata Sponge Iron rally after Tata Steel says to raise stakes in both via open exchange offers. * Tinplate on Friday said Tata Steel will acquire up to 14.65 million shares, or a 14 percent stake of the company, at 60 rupees a share, a premium of 28.2 percent versus Friday's close. * Tinplate shares up 18.4 percent at 55.40 rupees. When completed, Tata Steel would own a 73 percent in the tin sheets and cans manufacturer. * Tata Sponge Iron announced that Tata Steel will make an open offer for 1.73 million shares, or 11.26 percent stake of the company, at 375 rupees a share, a premium of 22.1 percent versus Friday's close. * Tata Sponge rises 12.6 percent to 345.75 rupees. When completed, Tata Steel would own 51 percent of the sponge maker. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)