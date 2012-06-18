* Tata Group companies Tinplate Company of India and
Tata Sponge Iron rally after Tata Steel says
to raise stakes in both via open exchange offers.
* Tinplate on Friday said Tata Steel will acquire up to 14.65
million shares, or a 14 percent stake of the company, at 60
rupees a share, a premium of 28.2 percent versus Friday's close.
* Tinplate shares up 18.4 percent at 55.40 rupees. When
completed, Tata Steel would own a 73 percent in the tin sheets
and cans manufacturer.
* Tata Sponge Iron announced that Tata Steel will make an open
offer for 1.73 million shares, or 11.26 percent stake of the
company, at 375 rupees a share, a premium of 22.1 percent versus
Friday's close.
* Tata Sponge rises 12.6 percent to 345.75 rupees. When
completed, Tata Steel would own 51 percent of the sponge maker.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)