* India's overnight cash rates surges to 8.40/45 percent versus 8.00/8.05 percent on Friday as funds in the banking system squeezed due to outflows towards corporate advance taxes last week. * Traders say demand for funds from banks also high in the first week of the reporting two-week cycle. * Banks borrow 999.90 billion rupees at the central bank's repo auction, the highest in about 10 days. * Traders expect the liquidity impact to wane in 10-15 days, while rates are expected to gradually drop towards 8.15-8.25 percent levels. * RBI stuns markets by leaving repo rate and cash reserve ratio unchanged, but signals to monitor liquidity conditions and purchase bonds via open market operations as warranted. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 167.91 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.15 percent. * Total volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was at 440.07 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)