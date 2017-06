* India's 10-year benchmark yield trading at 8.39 percent, up 5 bps from Friday's close and off an intraday high of 8.47 percent hit just after RBI left both the repo rate and the cash reserve ratio unchanged. * Dealers say bigger losses in bond prices capped after central bank says to continue bond purchases via open market operations as warranted. * Renewed concerns about Spain's fiscal and banking problems hitting global assets also abetting risk aversion, traders add. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)