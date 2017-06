* India 1-year OIS surges 20 basis points to a session high of 7.77 percent from previous session, marking a three-week high. * The 5-year rate is up 9 bps higher at 7.25 percent. * OIS curve's bear flattening widens negative spread to 52 bps vs 41 bps Friday close. * RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, and dealers say uncertainty about near-term rate cuts spurs heavy paying in near-end, absence of cut in cash reserve ratio also hurts. * However, further bond purchases via open market operations may help keep a lid on near-end rates, traders say. * Standard Chartered says expects negative spread to remain on uncertainty about near-term rate cuts. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)