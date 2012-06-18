BRIEF-Shenzhen Heungkong's shares to resume trading
June 9 Shenzhen Heungkong Holding Co Ltd * Says shares to resume trading on June 12 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rTpDWU Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date June 27, 2022
Coupon 6-Month Euribor+75bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Listing Fft
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HLB0QT1
