BRIEF-State Bank of India reduces home loans above 7.5 mln rupees by 10 BPS from June 15

* Home loans above inr 7.5 million will be cheaper by 10 bps w.e.f. June 15, 2017 Source text: [State Bank of India (SBI) - the largest Home Loan Provider in India has taken another step to reduce home loan interest rates. Home Loans above Rs. 75 lakhs will now be cheaper by 10 bps w.e.f. 15th June, 2017. The revised interest rates will be 8.55% p.a. for salaried women borrowers. For others the rate of interest will be 8.60% p.a.] Further company coverage: