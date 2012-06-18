June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Sika AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Maturity Date July 12, 2022
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 100.928
Reoffer price 100.228
Yield 1.725 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0186164007
* * * *
Tranche 2
Maturity Date July 12, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.442
Reoffer price 99.942
Yield 1.005 pct
Spread 55 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0186163991
* * * *
Common Terms
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Payment Date July 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.