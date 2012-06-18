Baghdad rejects Kurds' move to press for independence unilaterally
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower BG Energy Capital PLC
Guarantor BG Energy Holdings Limited
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 30, 2072
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.511 pct
Spread 517.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 603.9bp
over the OBL 163
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million sterling
Maturity Date November 30, 2072
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.511 pct
Spread 533.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent 581.9bp
over the 2017 UKT
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
BAGHDAD, June 9 The Iraqi government would reject any move by Kurdish regional authorities to press unilateraly for independence, a government spokesman said on Friday in Baghdad.
BAKU, June 9 Azeri Energy Minister Natig Aliyev died on Friday, a day after being transferred to hospital in Istanbul for treatment for a heart complaint, Azeri news agency APA-Economics reported.