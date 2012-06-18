June 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Kabel Deutschland Holding
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date July 31, 2017
Coupon 6.5 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 603 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.5 pct 2017 OBL 163
Payment Date June 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International
& Morgan Stanley
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Regs ISIN XS0796023538
144A ISIN XS0796023454
