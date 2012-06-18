(Text released by the ratings agency)
KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 Malaysian Rating
Corporation Berhad (MARC) said today that Berjaya Sports Toto
Berhad's (BToto) proposal to transfer BToto's 100
percent-equity interest in Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Sports
Toto) to a business trust in Singapore will have no immediate
impact on Sports Toto's current rating of AA-/stable on its 800
million ringgit Medium Term Notes (MTN) programme. As of June
18, 2012, the outstanding amount under the MTN programme is 550
million ringgit.
Under the proposal, BToto will receive as sales
consideration 6 billion ringgit (SGD2.43 billion) for the
divestment to the yet-to-be constituted and registered trust to
be known as Sports Toto Malaysia Trust (STM-Trust). The
consideration will be satisfied by 4.43 billion STM-Trust units
at an issue price of SGD0.50 (about 1.24 ringgit) per unit and
balance by way of a promissory note in favour of BToto which
will be endorsed to Sports Toto. The amount on the promissory
note will reflect the intercompany borrowings between BToto and
Sports Toto at the anticipated completion date.
MARC understands that subsequent to the transfer, a public
issue of up to 460 million STM-Trust units and an offer for sale
of up to 540 million STM-Trust units will be carried out. MARC
has been informed that the bulk of the proceeds from the public
issue of about 568 million ringgit will fund the repayment on
the promissory note which will be earmarked to meet the
repayment of the outstanding MTN when due. The first repayment
of 150.0 million ringgit is due in June 2013.
While the change in ownership is expected to have a neutral
impact on Sports Toto's prospective performance, the credit
impact of any changes to operating strategy, credit metrics
and/or financial policies on Sports Toto's creditworthiness
should be negated by BToto's proposed repayment of amounts
outstanding under the rated programme with proceeds from
STM-Trust's public issue.
The rating agency notes that BToto's proposal is in the
early stages and the company would need to seek approval from
various authorities as well as the MTN noteholders for waivers
on conditions stipulated under the MTN programme. However, MARC
notes the potential for some execution risk with regard to the
announced corporate exercises and is of the view that the recent
developments introduce some element of uncertainty into the
programme rating. MARC will continue to monitor the situation
and will take appropriate action if warranted.
(Reuters)