* USD/INR likely to open in range with upward bias tracking mild risk aversion in Asian assets; pair last closed at 55.9050/9150. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 56.21 versus NY close at 56.27-32. * Traders say near-term outlook for rupee remain bearish on stock sentiment after RBI's inflation warning as well as Fitch outlook downgrade. * Asian stocks mostly trading with mild cuts with MSCI's ex-Japan Asia index down 0.01 percent. Nifty futures in Singapore rose 0.2 percent. * Euro on Tuesday held most of its losses from the previous session after optimism about a pro-bailout vote in Greece gave way to worries over Spain's precarious banking system, pushing its borrowing costs to levels seen as unsustainable. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)