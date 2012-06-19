* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index on
Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent while the MSCI Asia
ex-Japan gains 0.1 percent.
* Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as a post-Greek election
relief rally quickly ran out of steam, with rising Spanish and
Italian bond yields signalling that European leaders still have
much to do to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
* Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors bought
stocks worth 4.12 billion rupees on Friday, when the benchmark
BSE index closed down 1.4 percent.
* After the close of markets Fitch Ratings cut India's sovereign
outlook to "negative" from "stable", saying growth potential
would "deteriorate" unless the country implements structural
reforms, and citing "limited progress" on fiscal consolidation.
* Apart from expectations of fiscal measures, investor attention
has now shifted to the Federal Reserve meeting ending on
Wednesday to see whether it takes action to shore up the U.S.
economy.
