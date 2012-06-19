* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index on Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent while the MSCI Asia ex-Japan gains 0.1 percent. * Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as a post-Greek election relief rally quickly ran out of steam, with rising Spanish and Italian bond yields signalling that European leaders still have much to do to contain the euro zone debt crisis. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors bought stocks worth 4.12 billion rupees on Friday, when the benchmark BSE index closed down 1.4 percent. * After the close of markets Fitch Ratings cut India's sovereign outlook to "negative" from "stable", saying growth potential would "deteriorate" unless the country implements structural reforms, and citing "limited progress" on fiscal consolidation. * Apart from expectations of fiscal measures, investor attention has now shifted to the Federal Reserve meeting ending on Wednesday to see whether it takes action to shore up the U.S. economy. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)