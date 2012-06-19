* India 10-year benchmark bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.44 percent after India plans to sell 150 billion rupees in debt this week. * Sale marks a return to debt auction after India skipped it last week, but New Delhi has not announced a new open market operation. * As part of the auction, India will sell 70 billion rupees in 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, sending yields up 3 bps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)