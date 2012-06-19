* India's benchmark BSE index trading flat, tracking similarly flat to lower Asian stocks, while NSE index falls 0.1 percent. * Defensive stocks gain, helping support domestic indexes. Cigarette maker ITC up 1.4 percent, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries also up 1.4 percent. * Gains in defensives come day after RBI surprised markets by keeping interest rates unchanged and after Fitch Ratings cut India's sovereign outlook to "negative." * Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors bought stocks worth 4.12 billion rupees ($73.58 million) on Monday, also providing some comfort. * Overseas investors remain net buyers of 2.06 billion rupees so far in June, according to regulatory data. * Reliance Industries gains 0.4 percent. Traders cite support from its continued buyback programme that opened in February and is scheduled to run through January 2013. ($1 = 55.9950 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)