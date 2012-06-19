* India's benchmark BSE index trading flat, tracking
similarly flat to lower Asian stocks, while NSE index
falls 0.1 percent.
* Defensive stocks gain, helping support domestic indexes.
Cigarette maker ITC up 1.4 percent, Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries also up 1.4 percent.
* Gains in defensives come day after RBI surprised markets by
keeping interest rates unchanged and after Fitch Ratings cut
India's sovereign outlook to "negative."
* Provisional exchange data shows foreign investors bought
stocks worth 4.12 billion rupees ($73.58 million) on Monday,
also providing some comfort.
* Overseas investors remain net buyers of 2.06 billion rupees so
far in June, according to regulatory data.
* Reliance Industries gains 0.4 percent. Traders cite
support from its continued buyback programme that opened in
February and is scheduled to run through January 2013.
($1 = 55.9950 Indian rupees)
