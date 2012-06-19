MUMBAI, June 19 - Indian cellular carrier Reliance
Communications' shares hit a record low of 59.45
rupees on Tuesday after a critical report from Canadian research
firm Veritas, traders said.
Shares in Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire
Anil Ambani, have been under pressure in recent years due to
debt, fierce competition, and several unsuccessful attempts to
raise funds by selling assets.
The Veritas report, which was dated June 8 but was widely
circulated in India on Tuesday, said it sees "significant
additional downside" in the company's stock and said it did not
think the company's accounting policies "provide a clear picture
of the underlying operating and business trends."
Veritas has written a handful of reports highly critical of
Indian companies.
Reliance Communications, India's No.2 cellular carrier by
subscribers, said the report "lacks any credibility."
"The report is full of factual inaccuracies, and baseless
allegations masquerading as research," the company said in an
emailed statement.
"RCOM is fully compliant with all applicable accounting
policies and standards," the company said.
The shares pared losses in afternoon trade and were down
about 4 percent at 62.55 rupees.
