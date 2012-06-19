MUMBAI, June 19 - Indian cellular carrier Reliance Communications' shares hit a record low of 59.45 rupees on Tuesday after a critical report from Canadian research firm Veritas, traders said. Shares in Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, have been under pressure in recent years due to debt, fierce competition, and several unsuccessful attempts to raise funds by selling assets. The Veritas report, which was dated June 8 but was widely circulated in India on Tuesday, said it sees "significant additional downside" in the company's stock and said it did not think the company's accounting policies "provide a clear picture of the underlying operating and business trends." Veritas has written a handful of reports highly critical of Indian companies. Reliance Communications, India's No.2 cellular carrier by subscribers, said the report "lacks any credibility." "The report is full of factual inaccuracies, and baseless allegations masquerading as research," the company said in an emailed statement. "RCOM is fully compliant with all applicable accounting policies and standards," the company said. The shares pared losses in afternoon trade and were down about 4 percent at 62.55 rupees. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)