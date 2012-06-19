* Barclays Capital recommends investors continue to receive India 1-year OIS and targets move towards 7 percent, despite RBI's surprise decision on Monday to keep the repo rate at 8 percent. * Bank says move down towards target may be at slower pace depending on the timing of rate cuts. India 1-year OIS last trading at 7.82 percent, up 2 bps on day after rising 23 bps on Monday. * BarCap says RBI to be more proactive on liquidity and will continue to do open market operations even if liquidity situation converges to comfort zone. * Bonds will also remain supported on OMOs. 10-year yield expected to move towards 7.50 percent in next 2-3 months. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)