* Mindtree shares gain 1.9 percent a day after the founder of Cafe Coffee Day chain V G Siddhartha disclosed raising his stake in the software, research and development services provider, as per an exchange filing. * Siddhartha has a board seat in Mindtree, as well as other firms such as investment advisory Way2Wealth. * He has been an active stock investor, after building his name after taking over Sivan Securities Ltd in 1984 and turning it into an investment banking and stock broking company. * Siddhartha has also founded Global Technology Ventures which operates a 59 acres technology office part for IT companies. * The founder-owner of the coffee chain bought 1.56 million shares in Mindtree, or a 3.8 percent stake, raising the combined stake held by Siddhartha along with his GVT and Coffee Day Resorts Ltd to 21.6 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)