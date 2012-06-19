* Mindtree shares gain 1.9 percent a day after the
founder of Cafe Coffee Day chain V G Siddhartha disclosed
raising his stake in the software, research and development
services provider, as per an exchange filing.
* Siddhartha has a board seat in Mindtree, as well as other
firms such as investment advisory Way2Wealth.
* He has been an active stock investor, after building his name
after taking over Sivan Securities Ltd in 1984 and turning it
into an investment banking and stock broking company.
* Siddhartha has also founded Global Technology Ventures which
operates a 59 acres technology office part for IT companies.
* The founder-owner of the coffee chain bought 1.56 million
shares in Mindtree, or a 3.8 percent stake, raising the combined
stake held by Siddhartha along with his GVT and Coffee Day
Resorts Ltd to 21.6 percent.
