* ICICI Securities Primary Dealership sees benchmark 10-year bond yields trading in a 8.15-8.40 percent range over the next month. * Although RBI kept the repo rate unchanged on Monday, I-Sec PD expects RBI to accelerate bond purchases via open market operations, with the bulk taking place in the first half of the fiscal year started in April. * I-Sec PD expects RBI to remain on hold until September, and then cut the repo rate by 50 bps and the cash reserve ratio by 75 bps in the fiscal second half. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)