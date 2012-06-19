* India 10-year benchmark bond yield falls 4 bps to 8.39 percent after surging 9 bps on Monday. * Sharp rise in repo borrowings to 1.33 trillion rupees on Tuesday, highest in at least 2 months, raise hopes of an open market operation during the week. * RBI said on Monday it will support liquidity by doing OMOs as and when warranted, offsetting some of the disappointment from its decision to keep interest rates on hold. * India plans to sell 150 billion rupees in debt this week, including additional 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, sending yields in the paper up 2 bps to 8.46 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)