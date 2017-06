* State-owned oil companies rally as crude prices continue to slump, leading traders to bet on them as one of the domestic sectors to outperform during a period of uncertainty. * Brent for July delivery trading at $95.79 per barrel, down 25.21 percent since its 2012 high on March 1. * Oil refiners Hindustan Petroleum Corporation surges 6.2 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation advances 2.5 percent, while IOC rallies 3.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)