* USD/INR trading at 55.97/99 from 55.9050/9150 close on Monday. on the back of dollar demand from oil firms and other importers, though pair is off a session high of 56.0850, its highest in more than two weeks. * Traders expect the USD/INR to stay well bid on continued demand from oil firms, with trading also seen volatile as overall volumes remain low. * India's main BSE index up 0.9 percent. * Traders on the lookout for RBI intervention if USD/INR rises much above the 56 mark, which is not far the record high of 56.52 hit on May 31. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)