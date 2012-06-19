* India's benchmark BSE index up 0.4 percent in a
volatile session, led by gains in defensive stock such as ITC
, while 50-share NSE index rises 0.3 percent.
* However, broader gains capped -- with BSE index earlier up as
much as 1 percent -- as European shares, euro under pressure
after Germany's constitutional court said the government did not
inform parliament sufficiently about the configuration of the
planned bailout scheme for Europe.
* Looking ahead, traders say looking for concrete steps from the
Indian government after Fitch Ratings cut the country's outlook
to "negative," while RBI kept interest rates on hold.
* Globally, the outcome of Federal Reserve's two-day policy
meeting ending on Wednesday is seen as key for markets.
