* India's benchmark BSE index up 0.4 percent in a volatile session, led by gains in defensive stock such as ITC , while 50-share NSE index rises 0.3 percent. * However, broader gains capped -- with BSE index earlier up as much as 1 percent -- as European shares, euro under pressure after Germany's constitutional court said the government did not inform parliament sufficiently about the configuration of the planned bailout scheme for Europe. * Looking ahead, traders say looking for concrete steps from the Indian government after Fitch Ratings cut the country's outlook to "negative," while RBI kept interest rates on hold. * Globally, the outcome of Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday is seen as key for markets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)