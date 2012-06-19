(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own)
By Robert Cyran
NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Microsoft
(MSFT.O) has managed to pull off a welcome surprise. Considering
the software giant’s poor track record selling consumer gadgets,
few would have been surprised if it managed to produce another
doozy with its foray into the market for tablets. But
Microsoft’s “Surface,” which it introduced late Monday
afternoon, shows it is getting the hang of it. But with other
firms already well entrenched, producing just a decent offering
probably isn’t enough.
Microsoft boss Steve Ballmer certainly has good reason to
try – in fact, the growth of mobile devices leaves it no choice.
Sales of PCs are expected to be stagnant this year, according to
research firm Gartner. Meanwhile, tablets are growing at a
roughly 50 percent clip. That market is largely divvied up
between Apple’s (AAPL.O) iPad and those running Google’s
(GOOG.O) Android operating system, with others mopping up the
rest. That leaves Microsoft out in the cold.
Unfortunately, producing consumer gadgets has never been
Microsoft's forte. Sure, the Xbox is a hit game console. But its
Zune music player was the object of popular derision and the
company's smart phone aimed at social networking, the Kin, was
killed less than three months after being introduced.
Happily, its range of tablets looks reasonably attractive.
They’re thin, lightweight and contain useful features, such as a
cover that doubles as a stand and keyboard. Moreover, they will
play well with the company's Office software, making them
attractive to corporate customers.
Microsoft has also cleverly hedged its bets producing
tablets that run either Intel or ARM processors. That means
users can either opt for one that essentially replicates
everything a PC does, or buy one with fewer applications and
longer battery life.
Yet there are more than a few worries. Microsoft glossed
over discussion about battery life, price or when people can get
their hands on them. Another concern is that producing the
device may alienate PC allies such as Dell DELL.O and HP
(HPQ.N). And the biggest worry of all is that the iPad and
Android ecosystems have had several years head start. This means
lots more users, apps and developers. To catch up, good may not
be enough.
