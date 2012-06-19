June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt
Oldenburg Girozentrale (Bremer LB)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2019
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.330
ISIN DE000BRL8883
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date June 25, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.350
ISIN DE000BRL8875
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Brem LB
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.