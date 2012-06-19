* India's overnight cash rates at 8.20/8.25 percent versus 8.15/8.20 percent on Monday as the banking system continues to face a large funds squeeze following outflows towards corporate advance taxes last week. * Banks borrow 1.33 trillion rupees at the central bank's repo auction, the highest in two and half months. * Higher demand for funds the first week of the reporting cycle also hurts, traders say. * Traders expect the liquidity impact of tax outflows to wane in 10-15 days, while rates are expected to gradually drop towards 8.15-8.25 percent levels. * Traders expect the RBI to step up bond purchases via open market operations if liquidity tightens further and to help support bond prices, ensuring cash rates do not rise much beyond current levels. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at 244.42 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.30 percent. * Total volume in the collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) market was at 505.23 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.96 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)