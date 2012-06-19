* India's 1-year OIS rises 2 basis point to 7.81 percent, while the 5-year rate rises 2 bps to 7.29 percent. * Dealers say near-end OIS may remain supported by hopes of an OMO this week after repo borrowing surged to an over 2-month high of 1.33 trillion rupees. * Standard Chartered says short-end rates may remain elevated after the RBI decides to keep the repo rate on hold, while OMOs may help ease supply pressure and keep a lid on the long-end of the curve. * StanChart thus says expect continued inverted OIS curve; closes 1-, 5-year steepener trade with loss of 10 bps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)