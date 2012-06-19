* India's state-owned oil refiners and explorers rose on
speculation the government would allow diesel prices to rise,
traders said.
* Hopes for a diesel price hike had dwindled after the
government came under intense pressure last month after allowing
a rise in petrol prices, but the optimists has been given a new
push after Fitch Ratings on Monday become the second credit
agency to cut the country's outlook.
* Both refiners and explorers in India tend to track movements
in oil prices because the government caps prices of petrol
products such as diesel, cooking gas and kerosene.
* That means state-owned producers such as ONGC share
with the government the cost of subsidising refiners by selling
crude to them at a discount. Refiners then sell fuels, except
for petrol, at government-mandated prices.
* Also adding to the gains were Brent crude prices that fell to
a near 17-month low below $95 a barrel on Tuesday, hit by the
latest twist in the euro zone crisis.
* Oil refiners Bharat Petroleum Corporation rose 1.72
percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation gained 5.96
percent, while Indian Oil Corporation added 3.65
percent at close.
* Explorers ONGC and Oil India gained 1.7
and 1.15 percent respectively.
