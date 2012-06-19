BRIEF-Aziyo Biologics raises $12 mln in equity financing
* Aziyo Biologics Inc files to say it has raised $12 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sLO60v)
June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Islamic Development Bank (ISDB)
Issue Amount $800 million
Maturity Date June 26, 2017
Coupon 1.357 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.76bp
over the 0.625 pct May 2017 UST
Payment Date June 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CIMB, HSBC, NCBC, Standard
Chartered & Barwa Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* Aziyo Biologics Inc files to say it has raised $12 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sLO60v)
* Friendswood Capital Corp files to say it has raised $22 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJIIfT)