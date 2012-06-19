DHAKA, June 19 Tea prices in Bangladesh barely
changed at a weekly auction on Tuesday after rising 15 percent
in the previous four sessions, as higher supplies offset the
slight improvement in demand from buyers.
The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 227.66 taka ($2.8)
a kg against 227.60 taka per kg at the previous sale a week ago,
said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's
largest tea broking firm.
Around 1.4 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's
sole auction centre in Chittagong, and 11.7 percent was left
unsold.
That compared with 0.66 percent unsold in the previous
auction, when the offer was nearly 1.3 million kg of tea.
"Prices eased for some category of tea and the quantity sold
also dropped from last week," a senior official of the broking
firm said.
Different grades were sold between 210 taka and 260 taka per
kg at the auction, compared with the previous sale's range of
between 215 taka to 256 taka.
The next auction will be held on June 26, with nearly 1.5
million kg on offer.
There was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the
2011/12 year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka
from 104 taka a year earlier, brokers said.
Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly picked up by
domestic buyers.
Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent
duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry.
The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year
against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising
by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and
changes in lifestyles.
Industry insiders said around a quarter of Bangladeshi tea
is of poor quality and that prices of good-quality tea are high
compared with those of other tea-producing countries.
Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka
per kg:
BROKENS
Bold/Large Brokens 225.00 - 230.00
Medium Brokens 228.00 - 233.00
Small Brokens 226.00 - 231.00
Plain Brokens 210.00 - 215.00
FANNINGS
Best Fannings 225.00 - 228.00
Good Fannings 222.00 - 224.00
Medium Fannings 220.00 - 221.00
Plain Fannings 215.00 - 218.00
DUST
Pekoe Dust Not quoted
Red Dust 210.00 - 247.00
Dust 215.00 - 248.00
Churamoni Dust 235.00 - 260.00
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)