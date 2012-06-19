DHAKA, June 19 Tea prices in Bangladesh barely changed at a weekly auction on Tuesday after rising 15 percent in the previous four sessions, as higher supplies offset the slight improvement in demand from buyers. The average price of Bangladeshi tea was 227.66 taka ($2.8) a kg against 227.60 taka per kg at the previous sale a week ago, said an official at National Brokers Limited, the country's largest tea broking firm. Around 1.4 million kg of tea was offered at Bangladesh's sole auction centre in Chittagong, and 11.7 percent was left unsold. That compared with 0.66 percent unsold in the previous auction, when the offer was nearly 1.3 million kg of tea. "Prices eased for some category of tea and the quantity sold also dropped from last week," a senior official of the broking firm said. Different grades were sold between 210 taka and 260 taka per kg at the auction, compared with the previous sale's range of between 215 taka to 256 taka. The next auction will be held on June 26, with nearly 1.5 million kg on offer. There was huge demand for good-quality tea throughout the 2011/12 year, with the average price rising to around 130 taka from 104 taka a year earlier, brokers said. Tea offered at the Chittagong auction is mostly picked up by domestic buyers. Bangladesh's tax authority in January imposed a 25 percent duty on imports of tea to safeguard the local industry. The south Asian country produces 60 million kg of tea a year against demand of 56 million kg. But tea consumption is rising by 4.5 percent annually, in line with steady economic growth and changes in lifestyles. Industry insiders said around a quarter of Bangladeshi tea is of poor quality and that prices of good-quality tea are high compared with those of other tea-producing countries. Following are the results of the auction in Bangladesh taka per kg: BROKENS Bold/Large Brokens 225.00 - 230.00 Medium Brokens 228.00 - 233.00 Small Brokens 226.00 - 231.00 Plain Brokens 210.00 - 215.00 FANNINGS Best Fannings 225.00 - 228.00 Good Fannings 222.00 - 224.00 Medium Fannings 220.00 - 221.00 Plain Fannings 215.00 - 218.00 DUST Pekoe Dust Not quoted Red Dust 210.00 - 247.00 Dust 215.00 - 248.00 Churamoni Dust 235.00 - 260.00 (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by James Jukwey)