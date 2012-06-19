BANGALORE, JUNE 19 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36400 ICS-102(B22mm) 25900 ICS-103(23mm) 28800 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 31000 ICS-105(26mm) 28700 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 32900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29300 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 33200 ICS-105(28mm) 33500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34900 ICS-105(29mm) 32400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32600 ICS-105(30mm) 33100 ICS-105(31mm) 34400 ICS-106(32mm) 35900 ICS-107(34mm) 46000