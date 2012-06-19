June 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount A$125 million

Maturity Date June 26, 2017

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.609

Yield 4.213 pct

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.